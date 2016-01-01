Shaningwa says government willing to adopt integrated approaches in the provision of houses

The Minister of Urban and Rural Development says government is willing to take a leading role in adopting more integrated approaches to urban development and especially in the provision of houses.
Minister Sophia Shaningwa says government will not be able to build a house for every Namibian, but it can introduce win-win initiatives such as public private partnerships to meet the need for housing.
Shaningwa was speaking during a Public Forum on Namibia's Urban Future.

