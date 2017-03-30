Education authorities are determined to narrow the gap between the demand for work skills in the job market, and the skills offered at tertiary institutions.

Minister of Higher Education, Training and Innovation, Itah Kandji-Murangi, says tertiary institutions are now seeking agreements with businesses, to accept students for internships, to ensure that graduates will meet the needs of the labour market.

She said the shortage of appropriate work skills is a serious concern, which requires a collective approach by all stakeholders, to address it.

Kandjii-Murangi was speaking at the launch of a Student Entrepreneurship Program, to be introduced at the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), the University of Namibia (UNAM), and Vocational Training Centres (VTCs), next year.

Government intends to mitigate the shortage of such skills by also providing financial loans, training and mentorship to aspiring entrepreneurs at such institutions.

Chief Executive Officer of the Development Bank of Namibia, Martin Inkumbi, confirmed the willingness of the bank to assist young entrepreneurs who come with proper and thoroughly researched, business plans.

First Lady, Monica Geingos will officially launch the programme, later this month.