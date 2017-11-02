Simataa describes reign as UNESCO General Conference President as demanding yet rewarding

Deputy Minister of Information and Communication Technology, Stanley Simataa has described his reign as President of the UNESCO General Conference as demanding yet rewarding.

Simataa was unanimously elected in 2015 to preside over the conference but stepped out on Monday when the new President Morocco’s Zohour Alaoui took over.

Simataa also chaired the Working Group on Governance, Procedures and Working methods of UNESCO, established by the General Conference in 2015.

Speaking to NBC News in Paris, he pointed out that it was a busy and demanding period.

But Simataa said it had been a privilege to serve his country, the African continent and the UNESCO family at large.

He stated that the two years he served as President had been an opportunity to get to know first-hand what pertains UNESCO activities.

Simataa also expressed regret at the decision by the United States and Israel to withdraw from UNESCO.

He said there is no country in the world that can live in isolation in these challenging times.

He also stated that UNESCO’s financial situation is worsened by the fact that some states do not pay their membership dues.