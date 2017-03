Tax payers can for now breathe a sigh of relief as there will be no tax increases this year as per the 2017/2018 financial year budget.

When he took the podium yesterday afternoon in Parliament, Finance Minister Calle Schlettwein did not propose increases in the general tax rate or the introduction of new taxes.

However, those who like to indulge in alcoholic drinks, tobacco, cigarettes and cigars will have to fork out a little more for these products.