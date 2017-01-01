Lawyers representing the SME Bank's minority shareholders has requested the Windhoek High Court to remove the application of the Bank of Namibia from the court roll.

Lawyer Sisa Namandje argue that the Bank of Namibia did not follow proper procedures when it launched the application to have the SME Bank closed down.

However, the Bank of Namibia insisted that the Court hear its application because as all procedures were followed.

The High Court will on Friday rule whether or not the case be removed from the court roll.

Earlier this week, the Bank of Namibia lodged an urgent application in High Court for the closure of the SME Bank in Namibia.