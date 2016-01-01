An 11-month-old baby died on Thursday morning after being bitten by a snake at the Omirora village in the Epupa Constituency of the Kunene Region.

Acting Crime Investigations Coordinator, Detective Chief Inspector Paavo Iyambo told Nampa on Thursday afternoon that the baby boy was sleeping in a hut with his mother when he was bitten by a snake between 04h00 and 05h00.

The snake was found and killed. The police could not identify the snake.

A post-mortem on the baby will be conducted.

In another incident, a 31-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a shoelace from a tree at the Oukongo village, situated about 10 kilometres north of Opuwo.

The deceased has been identified as Kaukarerwa Korukuve from the Okavare village.

No suicide note was found, and his next of kin have been informed.