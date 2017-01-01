The late Andimba Toivo Ya Toivo was not only respected at home, but throughout the region, including South Africa, where his activism in the quest for Namibia's self-determination, brought him in contact with fellow freedom fighters within the African National Congress, the Congress of Democrats and Liberal Parties, among others.

NBC News earlier today spoke to Professor Denis Goldberg, veteran South African social campaigner, and one of the men famously sent to life imprisonment initially, in the 1964 Rivonia Trial, about his relationship, memories of, and shared vision - with the now deceased Swapo Founder.