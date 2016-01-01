The Republic of Korea and the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) have agreed to assist in addressing water scarcity in Namibia.

South Korea's Ambassador to Namibia, Dong Chan Kim and FAO Representative in Namibia, Dr Babagana Ahmadu signed a technical agreement in Windhoek Friday paving the way for this cooperation.

Through the cooperation, South Korea will make US$200 000 available for the rehabilitation of water infrastructure in the Erongo, Omusati and Kunene regions with FAO and the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry overseeing the programme.