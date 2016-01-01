The Windhoek City Traffic Department has reduced the speed limits in certain zones from 60 kilometres per hour to 40 kilometres per hour.

This is because of a consistent increase in accidents - especially with motorists hitting pedestrians.

Windhoek's City Traffic Chief, Senior Superintendent Adam Eiseb, says car crashes in the city is on the increase, and one reason for this might be, the greater numbers of vehicles and pedestrians now using the roads and sidewalks.

Eiseb cautioned drivers to be considerate to pedestrians, and to allow them to cross safely at zebra crossings.

He also urged pedestrians to make sure it is safe, before crossing a road.

Zones where the speed limit has been lowered, includes Hosea Kutako Drive, stretching up to Hans Heinrich Pension Street, in Independence Avenue.

Senior Superintendent Eiseb says additional traffic signs will be placed at the entrance to B1 City, as well as at the turn off from Independence Avenue into the Western Bypass, southbound.

Eiseb says the lowered speed limits at the identified zones already came into effect last Friday but the city police will allow a period of time for public awareness, before enforcing the law in full, from 1 February.

He called on both motorists and pedestrians to adhere to the law and avoid casualties on the road.