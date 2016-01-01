The Swapo Party Youth league has described the laying off of Namibian workers by foreign companies as an insult to the nation.

Last week, the North Korean company, Mansudae Overseas Project, contracted to construct a military headquarters in Windhoek - reportedly retrenched all its Namibian workers.

Twenty-five Namibian construction workers were sent packing by the North Korean Company last week.

Site Manager, Sok Erick was quoted saying that Namibian labourers are inferior construction workers, and that he prefers to work with North Korean expatriates.