SPYL to endorse Geingob's choice for top positions

The Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) on Wednesday issued a statement asking President Hage Geingob, through the politburo, to name his preferred candidates for the party's vice-president, secretary general and deputy secretary general.

SPYL said they want to "rally behind them without fear or favour and ensure that the wishes and aspirations of the majority of the people are realised in your time."

The SPYL endorsed President Geingob as its sole candidate for the Swapo presidency during their congress in August at Katima Mulilo in the Zambezi Region.

Swapo's politburo will meet on Friday.