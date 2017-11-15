State objects bail for Westlane robbery accused

The state has objected to the granting of bail to six foreign nationals who robbed the Westlane shopping centre in Windhoek on Monday.

They were arrested for robbing over N$400 000 from the G4S cash-in-transit vehicle at the shopping complex.

State prosecutor Lusepani Tatelo told the court investigations are still at an early stage and the accused persons may interfere if released on bail.

Prosecutor Tatelo further stated that granting of bail to the accused persons will not be of public interest in the administrations of justice, due to the seriousness of the matter, apart from possibility of them absconding.

The accused face charges ranging from attempted murder, robbery, theft, pointing a firearm to an individual and discharging a firearm in a public place.

Defence lawyer Immanuel Undjombala appeared on behalf of four of the accused, while Legal Practioner Amoomo Kadhila appeared for two of the accused persons.

Magistrate Venatius Alweendo postponed the matter to 26 January 2018 and remanded the suspects in custody.

Both defence counsels indicated their intentions of lodging a formal bail application upon consultations with the state on a convenient date.

Four of the suspects were arrested while on their way to Rehoboth, the day of the robbery, while the other two were arrested in Windhoek.

Only an amount of about N$336 000 and US$6 500 have been recovered so far, while the four vehicles believed to have been used to commit the crime have been impounded by the police.