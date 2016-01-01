Strict conditions to recognise medical qualifications not harming graduates - Health Professions Council
The Health Professions Council of Namibia says the strict conditions in recognising the qualifications of medical and dentistry service providers are not meant to inconvenience graduates, but to protect the health of the public.
Health Professions Council registrar, Cornelius Weyulu says the laws of the country requires that the council tests the competency of every graduate wishing to be registered as a health professional in Namibia.