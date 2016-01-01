Children of the Liberation Struggle have started demarcating plots for themselves on the Ndilimani farm in the Brakwater area north of Windhoek.

The group, which consists of about 400 people, started clearing parts of the land, which belongs to the Swapo party, on Friday morning.

They plan to erect shacks to live in and set up gardens from where they can grow vegetables to survive on.

Many of them said their pleas for permanent employment from Government has not been heard, and their leaders have been in talks with government but without results.

Paulus Hailonga, the leader of the group that was busy clearing plots, said Government’s intention is to send them back to their regions of origin to wait for feedback on their plea for employment.

“We know already that if we go back to our regions they will not call us,” said Hailonga.

He added that although they were given an opportunity to enroll for civic training, such training requires going back to school while they want jobs to provide for themselves.

The civic training is one of three programmes offered by the National Youth Service and includes improving discipline among trainees; inculcating a sense of patriotism and developing them into individuals with good physical and mental endurance, exemplary moral and ethical character and integrity. The first two months focus on civic training and the remaining four focus on vocational training.

Another leader of the group, Ndamona Julius, said they are ready for anything that may come as they have waited long on Government to employ them but to no avail.

She added that the plan to put up gardens is to grow their own food since the public think that they steal food from nearby farmers.

“We will make our gardens because they think that we harass farmers for food,” said Julius.

Last month, more than 200 struggle kids, some of whom had abandoned their civic training, handed over their third petition to Secretary to Cabinet George Simataa, demanding answers regarding their request for employment.