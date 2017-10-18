Students demand payment at NSFAF offices

A group of 200 disgruntled students from various institutions are at the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund’s (NSFAF) offices to demand their tuition fees to be paid so they can sit for examinations.

Many first year students have not received a single cent from NSFAF to cater for tuition fees, meals, transport or accommodation since January.

Students who have agreements with NSFAF, who do not reside in hostels, receive at least N$21 000 for meals, transport, accommodation or books from the fund.

The fund needs about N$400 million to settle all fees for about 36 000 students on its books this year.

The Ministry of Higher Education is yet to disburse the needed funds.

The students who delivered a petition to NSFAF a while ago, demanded a response to their demands within an hour.

Acting NSFAF CEO, Olavi Hamwele say they will deliberate on the concerns and respond to the students.