A suspected poacher died, two others were injured and another one was arrested unharmed on Friday evening during a fire exchange between anti-poaching security forces and poachers in the Bwabwata National Park.

The incident was confirmed by Deputy Commissioner William Peter.

This happened when anti-poaching forces were checking for suspected poachers within the park on the western side of Kongola area and when they found them, the poachers started firing at the police.

The suspects were found with two fire arms.

No casualty have been sustained on the side of law enforcement officials.

The identity of the deceased and the three others could not be revealed as the next of kin are still not informed and pending appearance in court of the others.

The suspect who is not injured is expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate court on Monday.

Police investigations into the matter continue.