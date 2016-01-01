The Hofmeyer hostel for primary school children in Swakopmund has been declared a health risk, prompting the Ministry of Health to recommend its closure.

Ailing infrastructure and a lack of classrooms are said to be hampering learning in public schools and hostels generally, in Swakopmund.

Educators have expressed concern about this, at a meeting with Swakopmund Constituency Councilor, Juuso Kambueshe, and his development committee.

The management had not closed it before, due to concerns for the mostly disadvantaged children schooling there, who would miss school and get behind, if their school is closed.

The Hostel Manager, Werner Waal, says children have been forced to take cold showers in the Winter months, for the past three years.

At Atlantic Combined School, the ceilings of classrooms are falling apart, and the principal, Emma Ipinge, compares it to a place where dogs live.

The school was built in 1981, and has never been renovated.

Swakopmund Circuit Inspector, Ernest Olivier, says all eleven public schools in Swakopmund, do not have enough classrooms to accommodate learners, and called on something drastic to be done, to solve the problems.

Only one public school was built in Swakopmund since independence, despite the number of learners in the town, swelling to more than 6 000 over the years.