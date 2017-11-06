SWAPO party women's council launches training manual

The SWAPO Party Women's Council has launched a training manual at the party's school in Windhoek, at the past weekend.

The manual, focusing on gender, political advocacy and leadership, aims to build capacity, facilitate gender parity, and ensure that gender related issues are integrated in national, regional and local development policies and programmes.

The training materials, accumulated over a period of eight years, will form part of a manual to be used by the SWAPO Party Women's Council in training the rank and file of its membership.

The Council said at the launch that there's a need for political parties to re-invent themselves, to as be remain sustainable for generations to come.

Women's Council Secretary, Eunice Iipinge, says the party's programmes should be proactive, strategic to adapt to the changing political landscape and socio-economic climate, and should meet the expectations of the electorate.

The Women's Council has developed the training guide with support from the Friedrich-Ebert Foundation.