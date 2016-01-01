The Swapo party has expressed concern over various developments that occurred in the country recently.

At its Politburo meeting, held on Monday, the party denounced the tribal confrontation that took place at Keetmanshoop, the demand for ancestral land and insults directed to its senior leaders.

Reading the politburo resolutions, party Secretary-General, Nangolo Mbumba, urged Namibians to be patient and start preparing for the second national land conference where they can express their views .

While indicating that there were no deliberations on the demands of the landless movement under the leadership of Bernadus Swartbooi, Mbumba urged his party members not to associate themselves with other political movements.

The SG further called for unity within the party’s youth league, saying the senior leadership will not relent in guiding them for the best interest of the party and the country.