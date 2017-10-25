Swapo youth, women and elders back Geingob for party president

Three Swapo wings have expressed their support for President Hage Geingob to be elected the party's president.

The announcement was made at the party’s headquarters in Katutura on Wednesday.

The Swapo Party Youth League, Swapo Party Women's Council and the Swapo Party Elder's Council also support the other three leaders Geingob listed as his preferred candidates; Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah as vice president, Sophia Shaningwa as secretary general (SG) and Marco Hausiku as deputy SG.

The three wings further denounced the proposal by some party members to have the State and the party presidency held by two different people saying two centres of power will divide the party.