The City of Windhoek (CoW) has cautioned motorists to be careful when approaching the T-junction from Hendrik Witbooi Drive into Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue.

The T-junction, located just before the new traffic circle at the University of Namibia (UNAM) old gate, was first a temporary three-way stop when the road was under construction, however it was changed to a permanent three-way stop upon completion of road works.

CoW Public Relations Officer, Lydia Amutenya made the call following the recent tragic accident when a 28-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son died after the sedan she was driving collided with a sport utility vehicle (SUV) on Sunday at that junction.

Amutenya told Nampa in an interview on Thursday that the three-way stop conditions were initially removed for technical requirements because after the dual roadway of Mandume Ndemufayo Avenue was opened, the intersection was too wide to operate as a three-way stop.

“The changed traffic conditions were not to blame for this particular accident as road users, both pedestrians and vehicles, must at all times observe traffic signs and adhere to them accordingly in order to avoid such fatal incidences,” noted Amutenya.

She further explained that the CoW has reviewed the intersection following the accident and has decided to change the intersection to a full three-way stop to oblige motorists to reduce speed and improve access conditions.