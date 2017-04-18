A taxi driver, accused of raping an 18-year-old learner of Andimba Toivo ya Toivo Secondary School, in the Oshana Region, appeared in the Ondangwa Magistrate’s Court, today.

Onesmus Shapopi Amunyela is charged with raping a learner he offered transport from Ongwediva to the school on 1 February.

It's alleged that the taxi driver raped the girl behind Heroes Primary School in Ondangwa.

He was denied bail and remanded in custody for police investigations.

His case was postponed to 18 April 2017.

Learners from Andimba Toivo ya Toivo held a peaceful demonstration at the court demanding a stiff sentence for the accused and that he should be denied bail.