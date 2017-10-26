Teachers marking national examinations encouraged to do their best

Teachers who will be marking the upcoming national examinations have been encouraged to do their best, despite a problem of outstanding Subsistence and Travel allowances from government.

Minister of Education, Arts and Culture, Katrina Hanse-Himarwa, asked for patience during the official opening of the 2017 national examination marking session, on Wednesday.

She informed markers of the Grade 10 and 12 national examinations that the Ministry of Finance no longer prints cheques but is instead making payments directly into employees' bank accounts.

However, while some markers have received their allowances in their bank accounts, the system is experiencing hiccups with the payments of others.

Despite the challenges, Minister Hanse-Himarwa urged the markers to do justice to examination candidates.

More than 53 000 Junior Secondary Certificate candidates have written the Grade 10 National Examination, 56 000 will write the Ordinary Level entries and more than 16 000 are sitting for Higher Levels.

The Grade 10 national examination is taken for the last time in 2017, before introduction of the Grade 9 semi national examination in 2018.

Marking of the 2017 Grade 10 and 12 examinations started three weeks ago, and ends at the end of November.