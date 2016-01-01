Teachers at the Rundu Senior Primary School say the state of the classrooms, the lack of equipment and the number of learners in each class severely hamper teaching and learning at the school.

The school has at least four corrugated iron classrooms that are open at the top with no doors.

One teacher told NBC News that teaching in the rain is impossible as learners and teachers can't hear each other.

For learners in other classrooms, the situation is equally dire as at least 14 classes are said to be without desks.

The school also no longer has a library, as it had to be turned into a classroom.

When school started last week, Grade 4 learners had to sit on the sand as, at the time, there were no chairs.

The shack-like classrooms are open on the sides at the top, and fearing that students will be completely soaked, they have to huddle in the centre of the class when it rains.

Teachers also fear that during the rainy season, learners will fall ill as there is no way to stop the rain from getting into the classes.

The corrugated classrooms also have no black boards and teachers said material such as books have also not arrived yet.

The school that accommodates learners from Grade 4 to Grade 7 has more than 1 700 learners right now with parents are still trying to register learners.

It's so overcrowded, that in some classes learners share chairs as well as desks. Some teachers are also said to be without desks and have to use small desks normally used by learners.

The school’s principal, Stephen Sikongo declined to comment on the situation saying he needs permission from the regional office to talk to the media, while the deputy director of education in the region, Fanuel Kapapero, was in a meeting when contacted for comment.