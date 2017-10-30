Teaching vacancy bulletin to be released

The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture has released the Teaching Vacancy Bulletin for 2018.

The ministry will advertise 2 569 vacancies in the different mediums of communication from Friday.

Only 119 of these are due to pressing needs, says the ministry.

The teaching posts have been identified as critical hence the need to be filled, in order for the teaching and learning process not to be compromised.

The closing date for teachers positions is 17 November while that for principals and heads of departments is 1 December.