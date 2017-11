At the Walvis Bay rally, 2 Team Swapo supporters who are part of the party's central committee, claimed that they had each received N$6000 in bribe money from members of Team Harambee.

Micheal Aihuki and Dankie Katjiuanjo, from the Katutura Central Constituency, claimed they were offered money to vote for the Team Harambee slate at the upcoming Swapo congress.