Team Swapo Party vows to restore the party’s values

Candidates for the ‘Team Swapo Party’ have promised to revive and restore the values of the party once elected into positions during the upcoming sixth congress.

Speaking at a joint campaign rally held at Oshakati in the Oshana Region on Saturday, all candidates shared the same position; that the party is in a serious crisis, which needed to be addressed urgently.

They complained about the relegation of the country's economic status to junk status, blaming it on what they termed as eroding morale values of the party, under the current leadership.

The team pledged to work towards improved education, economic growth as well as youth and women empowerment.

The candidates further denounced the decision by some sections of the party to endorse a certain candidate, saying this against the party constitution, which calls for a secret ballot.

They maintained that the group is not based along tribal lines but the interest to lead and save the party.

A number of delegates to the congress, who appears to have allegiance with group, were introduced.

All party delegates across the country were urged to exercise their democratic right, when voting at the congress, without fear of intimidation.