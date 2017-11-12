Team Swapo vows to revive and restore the party at Walvis Bay rally

Team Swapo candidates held a rally in Walvis Bay on Sunday with the message that will revive and restore the party.

Earlier in the morning, the group held a meeting with some delegates from the Erongo Region to the upcoming Swapo Party Congress.

The team comprises of Nahas Angula and Jerry Ekandjo contesting for the presidency, Pendukeni Ivula Ithana and Helmut Angula for the VP position, Armas Amukwiyu for Secretary General and Petrina Haingura and Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun contesting for the deputy Secretary General position.

Each of the candidates were then given an opportunity to address the packed crowd and articulate their campaign messages.

Presidential hopeful, Ekandjo told the crowd that endorsements are a waste of time because party positions will all be dissolved when the congress comes.

He urged delegates to stop endorsing candidates, saying it is a violation of the constitution.

Nahas Angula said delegates should vote Team Swapo because those candidates will strive to grow the local economy.

Earlier in the day, the Team Swapo members paid a courtesy call on founding President Sam Nujoma.