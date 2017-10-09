Teenager allegedly raped while in police custody

A 16-year-old juvenile suspect in custody at the Okahandja Police Station holding cells was allegedly raped Thursday night.

Acting Otjozondjupa Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner Moses Khairabeb on Saturday confirmed the alleged rape incident in holding cell number six, saying the two suspects in the matter are aged 16 and 17.

They now face a charge of rape each.

Khairabeb told Nampa a rape case has been opened and registered under CR: 39/10/2017 at the Okahandja Police Station.

“The incident allegedly took place between 18h00 last Thursday and 06h00 Friday morning,” he said.

The police officer said the two suspects allegedly ganged up against the victim and raped him inside the cell they share.

The victim reportedly pointed out his two cellmates when questioned about the incident.

Police investigations in the matter continue.