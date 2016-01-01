The City Police in Windhoek on Thursday caught three men in possession of copper wire at about 09h30.

City Police spokesperson, Fabian Amukwelele told Nampa the enforcement agency was doing a random operations patrol in the bushy area behind Windhoek High School, when they saw three men getting out of a taxi and carrying a pick axe.

“This area is very prone to criminal activities such as this,” said Amukwelele.

Police followed the suspects aged 24, 27 and 46 years, and caught them red-handed digging out copper wires belonging to Telecom Namibia.

He explained criminals always target this area to dig up copper wire because of the low visibility before they sell it to scrap yards.

Amukwelele urged the public to avoid isolated areas and cautioned tourists not to visit such areas.

The public, he said, should report such incidents as it affects the national telecommunication lines.

“People should report such criminals to avoid the expanding black market business where these people sell the stolen wires,” said Amukwelele.