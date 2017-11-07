Three Namibians elected on UNESCO commissions and working groups

Namibians are stepping up to the plate at this year's General Conference of UNESCO, underway in the French capital, Paris.

Three Namibians have been elected on the various commissions and working groups of the UN agency.

Namibia's Deputy Permanent Delegate to UNESCO Immolatrix Geingos, has been elected as Vice President in the Social Sciences Commission as forwarded by the Africa Group 5 A.

Professor Tjama Tjivikua, the vice chancellor of the Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST), was elected as Vice-Chairperson of the Natural Sciences Commission.

Namibia's First Secretary of the Permanent Delegation at UNESCO, Felix Amporo was elected to represent Africa on the Working Group on Voting Rights for the General Conference.