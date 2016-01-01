The Namibian Police's Commercial Crime Investigation Division in Windhoek is requesting public assistance in tracing three wanted suspects - in connection with a series of fraud cases.

The first is Jerobeam Ndangi Amaambo.

The 36-year old Namibian citizen - also known as Eroby, is believed to be either in Windhoek, Oshakati or Mariental.

The second suspect is Immanuel Metatu, a Namibian male of 35-years old, currently believed to be in hiding, either in Windhoek or Oshakati.

Viewers with any information on the whereabouts of any of these two suspects, are requested to contact their nearest police station,

In a separate fraud case under investigation by the Police, NamPol's Commercial Investigation Division is asking for public assistance in tracing Ricardo Raymond Gordon.

The 38-year old Namibian male is wanted in connection with two cases of fraud, where the suspects allege they made payments to Gordon - under the pretext that this would secure them the sale of houses offered on auction.

Members of the public are urged not to fall for this scam, and any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, can be forwarded to detective sergeant Nderura Sonna - at 067 - 2093343.