The time provided for the Namibian public to give input into marine phosphate mining, is gradually drawing to a close in March.

In the meantime, legal proceedings originating from the case, are taking their course, too.

The Confederation of Namibian fishing associations and three others, are embroiled in a case against Environmental Commissioner, Teofilus Nghitila, and five others.

They are accusing the Environmental Commissioner of not following proper procedures, in issuing environmental clearance for marine phosphate mining, to Namibia Marine Phosphates company.

The Confederation is represented by Matti Amukwa, with Sisa Namandje as their lawyer.

A case management hearing was held last week, between the Confederation and the Ministry of Environment.

The hearing was postponed to 13 June.