Tjama Tjivikua says being a UNESCO member carries many benefits

The vice chancellor of the Namibia University of Science and Technology, NUST, Tjama Tjivikua says being in UNESCO carries a lot of benefits.

Tjivikua was this week elected as the vice chairman of the Science Commission of the UN agency.

He said it is always easy to access information through UNESCO.

Tjivikua says the UN agency produces a wide variety of reports, by world renowned experts who are contracted to do in depth studies.

He notes that UNESCO is the largest global international platform for international engagements and countries therefore has to be in UNESCO to really benefit from it.

The Namibia University of Science and Technology currently houses the Sustainable Water Research Seat for Climate adaptation in Arid Environments.

Tjivikua says through this NUST is able to work with centres in Holland, for instance, that are specialising in the harnessing of water and the management of water.