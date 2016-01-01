Best performing Grade 12 Ordinary Level learners say consistency and hard word is the key to achieving good results.

Nine of the 10 best performing learners for the Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Ordinary Level are from the St Boniface College in the Kavango East Region while one is from Haimbili-Haufiku Secondary School in the Ohangwena Region.

Best overall performing learner Itembu Ngeendina says he started studying in Grade 11 to prepare for the Grade 12 exams. He encourages learners entering Grade 11 to work hard and sacrifice their time with friends and sports to achieve the best result.

Second best achiever, Justina Mutoka, also from St Boniface, says the assistance from her parents and teachers helped her achieve her goals. Mutoka says learners should get together and study as a group to help each other.

Ngeendina is going to study civil engineering at the Namibia University of Science and Technology while Mutoka was accepted at the University of Namibia's Medical School.

They were speaking during an interview with NBC on Wednesday.