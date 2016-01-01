Metrology is the science of measurements.

Businesses which use any types of measurement - could find themselves fined or shut down if they fail to comply to the Trade Metrology Act.

The Namibian Standards Institution, NSI, met with industry players at Walvis Bay, to brief them on the requirements of the law.

The Trade Metrology Act will be enforced by the Namibian Standards Institution as from March, whenever measurements need to be done in trade.