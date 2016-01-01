A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a truck driver on Wednesday between Omaruru and Kalkfeld.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on the spot, said a police incident report obtained from Detective Chief Inspector of the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in Erongo Region, Erastus Iikuyu on Thursday.

According to the report, the woman asked for a lift from Omaruru to Grootfontein, and the suspect agreed.

They drove 10 kilometers towards Kalkfeld before the driver stopped the truck and allegedly demanded sex from the woman at around 19h00.

When she refused, the suspect apparently threatened to hurt her. He proceeded to rape her in his truck.

After the rape incident, the suspect allegedly got on his mobile phone and was overheard by the victim saying: “I am done having sex with this lady now it is your turn”.

The police suspect he was speaking to a fellow truck driver.

The report says after a while another truck pulled up, that is when the woman requested to go out of the truck to relieve herself.

She managed to call her boyfriend in Arandis, who instead called the police.

Iikuyu said the police responded fast to rescue the woman and arrested the suspect on the scene.

“Her underwear was found in the truck,” the report reads.

The police said the suspected rapist is an employee of a Walvis Bay-based transport company and is expected in the magistrate’s court at Omaruru on Friday.

Iikuyu used the platform to advise women to avoid seeking transport from random drivers.

“Rather use public transport which is safer,” said the detective.