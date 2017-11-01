Turkish ambassador Cakar bids farewell to Namibia

Turkish Ambassador to Namibia, Deniz Cakar bid farewell to President Hage Geingob at State House on Wednesday.

The head of mission has been in Namibia since 2013 and will be leaving on 17 November.

During her tenure, Cakar oversaw the opening of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) for the Southern African region in 2014.

The agency funded projects in health, education and agriculture among others, investing more than N$20 million to date.

Cakar appealed to President Geingob to consider opening a mission in Turkey to further strengthen relations.

Namibia's ambassador to Germany, Andreas Guibeb, is accredited to Turkey as well.

On his part President Geingob thanked Cakar for her country's contributions to Namibia's development efforts and asked her continue promoting equal trade between the two countries.