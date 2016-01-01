During the course of 2016 alone, 20 cases of sexual harassment by teachers, have been reported.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, Sanet Steenkamp, says most cases were reported in the Kavango East region, followed by Ohangwena, Hardap and Khomas regions.

Speaking on the Good Morning Namibia show on Monday, Steenkamp said the cases reported, are heard by disciplinary committees, though teachers often opt to resign before the case is heard.

Steenkamp stresses that even if a teacher leaves the school without being tried on a charge of sexual harassment, the case remains pending on the teacher's file, and will be reopened if and when they assume another job in the public service.

Teachers found guilty are usually banned from the public service.

Steenkamp says a victim of sexual harassment still has a choice whether to accept the steps taken by an internal disciplinary committee, or to take it further.

She says the Ministry of Education has introduced a social accountability programme in school governance, which operates in the Hardap and Ohangwena regions.

The PS calls on teachers and the community to report any sexual harassment claims early, for appropriate action to be taken.

She says it is not helpful for parents to help hide sexual relationships, because offending teachers are often reluctant or unable to support girls when they fall pregnant.