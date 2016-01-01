Two Botswana nationals were arrested at Sila village in the Zambezi Region on Friday after they attempted to sell five elephant tusks.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi said at the weekly crime briefing on Sunday the men were arrested during a police operation.

It is alleged that the tusks were brought into Namibia from Botswana after the suspects crossed the Chobe River by canoe.

The suspects, aged 36 and 50, were arrested at around 16h30. They are expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The value of the elephant tusks is yet to be determined and police investigations continue.