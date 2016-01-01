A case of attempted murder, rape and assault by threat has been registered at Khorixas against two boys, aged 15 and 14.

Namibian Police Force Crime Investigations Coordinator in Kunene, Deputy Commissioner Rudolf Kanyetu told Nampa on Monday it is alleged the 15-year-old suspect threatened two boys, aged 7 and 8, with a machete after which he fondled with their private parts on Friday at about 13h00.

The 14-year-old suspect allegedly sodomised one of the boys.

Kanyetu said the victims were taken to the Khorixas State Hospital for medical examination and their condition was reported to be stable.

“No arrests have been made and police investigations continue,” said Kanyetu.