Two Chinese men were arrested after they were found in possession of rhino horns in Windhoek on Friday morning.

Namibian Police Force (NamPol) Inspector-General, Sebastian Ndeitunga told Nampa on Friday the investigation is still at the infant stage and could not divulge more information regarding the matter.

“Poaching remains a serious criminal situation in Namibia; it seems poachers are failing to understand our warnings,” he said.

Ndeitunga said most of the poachers are Chinese nationals, while Namibians are also involved in poaching at places such as the Etosha National Park.

In November last year, a Chinese man was arrested in South Africa after he was found with 18 rhino horns worth N$6,6 million. It is suspected the horns were smuggled out of Namibia.

