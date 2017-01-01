Two Chinese nationals who run a charcoal business at Farm Rooigrond in the Witlvei area of the Omaheke Region were robbed of N$200 700.

The two men were driving to the farm in a Toyota double cab to inspect the work and pay their employees.

Police report that when the pick-up stopped at the farm-gate and one of the occupants went to open it, four unknown suspects ambushed the two men, assaulted them with fists and tied them with ropes.

The suspects were allegedly armed with a pistol.

They robbed the businessmen of their cash, a vehicle, and a 160-liter drum of petrol.

The total value of all items is estimated to be more than N$500 000 dollars, and police have not recovered any of the robbed items yet.

But the police have arrested three of the four suspects and investigations continue.