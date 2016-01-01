Two Chinese poaching suspects are at large, and suspected of having absconded.

The Windhoek Magistrate Court has issued a warrant of arrest for the two.

They were out on bail of N$500 each, after being arrested in possession of controlled wildlife products.

Wang Xiandag and Shi Zefeng were arrested in December last year, after being found with seal and springbok skins, without an authorised permit.

The two were granted bail and were expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

As the court was set to begin, the two suspects were nowhere to be found, and only their defence lawyer was present.

Magistrate Celma Amadhila issued an immediate warrant of arrest for the two, and cancelled their bail.

The matter was remanded to March 14th.

The National Assembly plans to increase penalties for poaching of wildlife products other than rhino and elephant ivory, from N$20 000 at present, to a maximum fine to be imposed, of N$10 million or 10 years imprisonment.