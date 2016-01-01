Two people died in a fire in Havana Informal Settlement Friday morning.

Thirty-eight-year old Niita Mutembi and a five-year-old child died after the shack in which they were sleeping caught fire.

The child's mother was a friend of Mutembi.

It is suspected that the fire might have been caused by a candle.

A man who preferred anonymity tried to rescue the duo but because of the intense heat and smoke he couldn't.

The shack was the fifth to be destroyed by fire this week.

The Councillor of Samora Machel Constituency, Fanuel Shivute said fires leave many families homeless.

He said the lack of water makes it difficult for people to put out fires.