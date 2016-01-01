Two fatal accidents occurred in the capital on Wednesday morning.

City Police Public Relations Officer, Edmund Khoaseb told Nampa a woman died after a head-to-side collusion between a sedan and pick-up at about 06h28 on the corner of Robert Mugabe Avenue and Sierre Street outside the Auasblick neighbourhood.

He said the sedan allegedly tried to overtake the pick-up and lost control because the road was slippery.

Khoaseb said the woman driver of the sedan, age and name unknown, was taken to Lady Pohamba Private Hospital, where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Khoaseb could not confirm if the deceased’s next of kin have been informed.

In another accident, a taxi hit a seven-year-old learner of the Tobias Hainyeko Primary School on Julius Nyerere Street as he was crossing the road.

Khoaseb said the learner was taken to the Katutura State Hospital where he later passed away.

No form of identification was found at the scene.

“People are driving too fast and find it difficult to stop which has resulted in so many road accidents,” he said.

In a separate incident, a red sedan and a white taxi were on the same day involved in a head-on collision near the intersection of Bach Street and Banting Street in the Windhoek West residential area.

Khoaseb said both drivers suffered slight injuries.

-Nampa