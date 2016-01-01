A man reportedly died of a knife wound to the neck during a heated argument about who dances better between him and the suspect.

The incident happened on Friday in the Dolam residential area in Katutura at around 23h00.

Namibian Police (NamPol) Warrant Officer Immanuel Lazarus said during a media briefing on Monday the deceased was stabbed once in the neck by a man whom he was competing with in a dance-off.

The deceased was 16 years old.

The suspect has been arrested.

In an unrelated matter, a man was stabbed to death by a man whom he tried to rob of his mobile phone along Okuryangava’s Ongava Street on Saturday at about 00h40.

The deceased was with five of his friends when they tried to rob the suspect.

He died at hospital.

-Nampa