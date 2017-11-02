Two Rundu men fight for their lives after botched robbery attempt

Two men are fighting for their lives in the Rundu State Hospital after they were shot during an alleged attempted robbery. One of those shot is a taxi driver who picked up a passenger, who had just arrived from Windhoek, during the early hours of Thursday morning. When the passenger got into the taxi it already had two passengers.

The taxi driver allegedly stop at near Kaisosi and together with the two passengers started assaulting the man, while demanding his belongings.

The man reached for his fire arm and shot the taxi driver and another attacker while the third one fled the scene.

The two, who are said to be in critical condition, have been charged with attempted robbery.