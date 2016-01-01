The body of an unknown man was on Tuesday morning discovered hanging from shoelaces tied to a tree in the Hochland Park residential area near Flamingo Street.

Namibian Police Force Spokesperson, Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi told Nampa on Tuesday a member of the public alerted the police.

Shikwambi said the deceased was dressed in blue jeans, a Manchester United football T-shirt and black shoes.

No suicide note was found, although the police found some writings on the ground near the deceased which reads: “Dany was way bad”.

In another unrelated incident, the body of an unidentified man was also discovered by a member of the public who was collecting wood on Monday in the bushes west of the Rocky Crest residential area.

The discovery was made at around 17h35.

Shikwambi said suicide is suspected. The head of the deceased was still hanging from a rope on a tree, while the body was in an advanced decomposing stage on the ground.

A suicide note found in his trouser reads: “You accused me wrongly for stealing your wallet”.

Shikwambi requested members of the public missing loved ones to visit the police mortuary for possible identification of the bodies