Two suspected poachers were shot and killed in the Bwabwata National Park by police in the Kavango East Region Wednesday morning.

This was confirmed by Deputy Inspector-General for Operationsof the Namibian Police, Major General James Tjivikua.

Tjivikua said the incident happened at around 11h00 and that another suspected poacher was seriously injured while another was arrested.

The injured poacher is in hospital.

This is the second shooting at the same park in the last two weeks.

Last week, another suspected poacher was shot and killed during a fire exchange with the police.

At the time, three suspected poachers fled while an elephant was found dead.